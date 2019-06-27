Clear
Crime Stoppers: The search Chase Grizzel

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

police need your help tonight searching for a suspect wanted for dealing drugs... vigo county sheriff john plasse joins us to explain in tonights crime stoppers report. this week's crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county drug task force. detectives are needing your help locating a wanted individual. take a look at this image. chase grizzel has an active warrant out of division 3 superior court for dealing in hashish oil, possession of hashish oil and possession of hashish oil with a prior drug offense conviction. grizzel is a twenty-two year old white male. he is approximately six feet four inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse night 2 of the 20-20
