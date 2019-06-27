Speech to Text for 'We’re not trying to hide anything...' Here's how you can access the current jail population online

members of members of the community voiced concerns at that meeting about not being able to receive current numbers. they're wanting to know how many inmates are actually in the jail each day. news10's tilly marlatt went looking for answers. she joins us now in the studio with more. patrece, i met with vigo county sheriff john plasse today to discuss this concern. he says jail numbers are public information and you can access it at any time. he walked me through the steps to find this information. the current jail population is on a website called jailtracker. you can find the website through a simple google search. sheriff plasse says the number of inmates on the website shows the population in the jail right now. at the time of our interview, it read 284. plasse says this number is actually higher than the jail's capacity the jail reaches capacity at 268 inmates. 40 additional inmates are currently at other locations due to overcrowding. plasse wants to remind any one with concerns that his door is always open. "anybody can see that. it's public knowledge. it's not a big secret. we're not trying to hide anything. it's obvious we've got an overcrowding issue. everyone can see that. but to say that they've asked for that and not received information is totally false." you can view the website right at home. i have posted the link on our website