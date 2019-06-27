Speech to Text for "Don't tell me we have plenty of time to fix this when we've wasted 17 years..." County leaders say

male suspect. for almost 20 years.. vigo county has been going back and forth about the jail problem. last night the american civil liberties union of indiana came to terre haute to talk about jail overcrowding in the state. but the big topic of conversation was the vigo county jail and the jail lawsuit. news 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting last night. she's continuing your coverage of some of the things community members are concerned about. she joins us now live in the newsroom with more patrece... this empty piece of land behind me is causing quite the uproar in vigo county. people in the community are torn down the middle when it comes to a new jail in the area. some are saying just build the new jail... others want leaders to look at alternative ways to help with overcrowding either way...the county is still facing a federal lawsuit. judge magnus-stinson has been the one on this case for the past few years. vigo county sheriff john plasse says the judge has been very patient with the leaders of the county. the a-c-l-u is representing current and former vigo county jail inmates who are suing. it's the reason we've come to the conclusion of building a bigger jail in the first place. now last night at the community forum the a-c-l-u said the judge and federal officials will **not just come in and take over if the county doesn't follow a time line. but the a-c-l-u and most county leaders say the way the inmates are living needs to be dealt with as soon as possible. "17 years we have not fixed our problem here. 17 years so don't tell me that we have plenty of time to fix this when we've wasted 17 years and we still have a problem today becaiuse of inaction we need to do something now and to say oh we can keep waiting well i wouldn't want to test that judge." county commissoner brad anderson says the way they are looking at building the new jail is keeping the future in mind. anderson and plasse say if they build it any smaller the county will be in the same place we're in now in just a few years. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you.