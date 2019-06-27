Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One in custody as police search for another suspect involved in Clay/Parke County chase

One in custody as police search for another suspect involved in Clay/Parke County chase

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:34 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for One in custody as police search for another suspect involved in Clay/Parke County chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more information. we're following a developing story out of parke county tonight... that's where police have just left the scene of search for a suspect in a police chase.. that chase began in clay county... before coming to an end just inside parke county.. police were searching for a male suspect on 700 east in the carbon area.. that's just off of state road 59.. you can see a map of the area here.. clay county dispatch told us... the chase started in brazil.. they say it had to do with a stolen vehicle. police used a drone and a k-9 unit in the search.. at last check police tell us.. one woman is in custody... they are still looking for another
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex baseball

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Kids in the kitchen: Cooking up fun at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Local YMCA locations honor military members and veterans

Image

Retirement party honors Terre Haute's Chamber of Commerce president

Image

Crime Stoppers: The search Chase Grizzel

Image

'We’re not trying to hide anything...' Here's how you can access the current jail population online

Image

"Don't tell me we have plenty of time to fix this when we've wasted 17 years..." County leaders say

Image

One in custody as police search for another suspect involved in Clay/Parke County chase

Image

Two adults, two children killed in Daviess County crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them