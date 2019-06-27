Speech to Text for Two adults, two children killed in Daviess County crash

we are we are following tragic breaking news out of daviess county. sheriff's deputies are on the scene right now of a quadruple fatality. daviess county sheriff gary allison told news 10....the intersection of highway 57 and 3-58 is closed right now. you're looking at a map of the area. it's just southwest of elnora...close to the white river. sheriff allison says the driver of one vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a west bound car. four people in one car were all killed. 2 adults and 2 children. the sheriff tells us he believes several of those people may have been from the wabash valley however family is not yet notified. the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with head injuries. news 10 will continue to follow this tragic story and bring you