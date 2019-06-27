Speech to Text for Braydon Tucker

its always fun its always fun to watch the local guys play for the terre haute rex and one guy i'm paying attention to this summer is former northview star braydon tucker... the righty this past season had a injury that limited his freshman season at iu, but he was still effective when he took to the mound for the hoosiers with a 2.70 era... this summer tucker is looking to get innings and return to his old form with the terre haute rex.... at six-four, 215 pounds and the velocity he throws.... rex manager tyler wampler says he's really looking forward to seeing him pitch this summer!