Speech to Text for WVFCA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... its hard for me to believe, its been 21 years since i last played high school athletics... i loved it and now enjoy seeing the local athletes competing.... saturday many of the area's top senior football players will get to play one last high school game in the 15th annual wabash valley football coaches association all-star game.... some of the guys in this years game will get to play again in college, but for several this will be their last organized football game... many of the all-stars will tell you, it'll be hard no matter what to replace the thrill that comes with playing friday night lights! its always fun its always fun to watch the local guys play