Clear

WVFCA

Players looking forward to one more Friday Night Light's experience

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 6:52 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for WVFCA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... its hard for me to believe, its been 21 years since i last played high school athletics... i loved it and now enjoy seeing the local athletes competing.... saturday many of the area's top senior football players will get to play one last high school game in the 15th annual wabash valley football coaches association all-star game.... some of the guys in this years game will get to play again in college, but for several this will be their last organized football game... many of the all-stars will tell you, it'll be hard no matter what to replace the thrill that comes with playing friday night lights! its always fun its always fun to watch the local guys play
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Braydon Tucker

Image

WVFCA

Image

Make a Difference: Tammy Bosecker

Image

Hey Kevin in Clark County

Image

Up, up, and away: Hot air balloons to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

Image

Business leaders work to gain 21st Century Talent region designation

Image

Vigo County School Corporation hires communication director, a new position for the corporation

Image

Washington Community Schools reaches 500 signature goal for new school vote

Image

The Heat Index in the summer

Image

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them