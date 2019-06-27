Speech to Text for Make a Difference: Tammy Bosecker

in small in small towns across the wabash valley, it can be hard to get help to those who really need it. however for past 35-years... the "lord's warehouse" in monroe city, indiana has been doing just that. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how the warehouse's director is making a difference in the wabash valley. pk} "hi...i'm gary brian from wthi. and on behalf of williams brother's pharmacy and wthi...i'd like to present you with this month's make a difference award. 'oh my goodness. oh my gosh, thank you so much.' congrats. thank you." on the outside the lord's warehouse is an unassuming building in monroe city. but on the inside there's big things happening. "you know we have several people that come in. when you think about having forty five famalies come in you know on an average on a week. that's a lot of people." the lord's warehouse is run by tammy bosecker. providing clothes and food for people in need in the community. "it's wonderful. it's kind of like when you come in here, if you don't have peace when you walk in this building you have peace because the presense of the lord is here." you could say that the prescence of bosecker's mother...pastor jan utt...is also felt at the warehouse. "it was just a vision that the lord gave her, that she wanted to help the community." that was almost thirty five years ago. bosecker worked along side her mother...learning lessons of giving and love. but when her mom passed away three years ago...she took those lessons and kept the warehouse going. "she was such a kind loving woman and giving of herself all the time. and my father was even the same way. volunteered for everything did a lot of stuff. so i really believe that was ingrained in me by them to carry on their work." and she's carrying it on well. "the shelves are empty like they are now and they'll get filled and tammy wont stress out about it. because she knows somehow they'll get filled. be it a food drive from a school, or donations from a church, or a family coming in with a case of hamburger helper. whatever. she helps everybody. she'll give you the shirt off her back. she help no questions asked." carrying on a legacy of family and faith. in monroe city, gary brian news 10.