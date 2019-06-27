Clear

Up, up, and away: Hot air balloons to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

Up, up, and away: Hot air balloon to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Up, up, and away: Hot air balloons to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

region works differently. we're just a little more than a week away from the start of the vigo county fair. this year the fun may come with some new additions. news 10 spoke with bionca gambill. she's the fair's president. she told news 10 this year there will be a hot air balloon at the county fair. it's just one of the many things you have to look forward to. "it's a learning experience for city kids and county kids. come out it's a great family time. there's a lot going on all day long." rides at the fair begin saturday, june 6th. however, the official kick
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Braydon Tucker

Image

WVFCA

Image

Make a Difference: Tammy Bosecker

Image

Hey Kevin in Clark County

Image

Up, up, and away: Hot air balloons to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

Image

Business leaders work to gain 21st Century Talent region designation

Image

Vigo County School Corporation hires communication director, a new position for the corporation

Image

Washington Community Schools reaches 500 signature goal for new school vote

Image

The Heat Index in the summer

Image

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them