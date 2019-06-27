Speech to Text for Up, up, and away: Hot air balloons to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

region works differently. we're just a little more than a week away from the start of the vigo county fair. this year the fun may come with some new additions. news 10 spoke with bionca gambill. she's the fair's president. she told news 10 this year there will be a hot air balloon at the county fair. it's just one of the many things you have to look forward to. "it's a learning experience for city kids and county kids. come out it's a great family time. there's a lot going on all day long." rides at the fair begin saturday, june 6th. however, the official kick