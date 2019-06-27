Speech to Text for Business leaders work to gain 21st Century Talent region designation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when tragedy strikes. business leaders are working to keep talented workers in west central indiana. they're pursuing what's called the "21st century talent region designation". the state appoints this status. it's designed to attract and keep talent in our area. local business leaders met today to talk about how to achieve this honor. park, putnam, clay, vigo, vermillion, and sullivan counties make up the west central region. terre haute chamber of commerce vice president kristin craig hopes to get everyone on the same page. "it's going well. you know this is i think the third meeting that we've had. we're getting people engaged in the process, we're getting the word out there about what it is, and we are seeing a lot of positive momentum. the group isn't sure how long it may take to achieve this goal. each