Vigo County School Corporation hires communication director, a new position for the corporation

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

38-million dollars. there's a new addition to the vigo county school corporation. today marked the first day for bill riley. he's the new communication director for the corporation. school leaders decided to hire someone for that position after a series of community meetings. they identified several areas for improvement. they included having someone on staff that could interact with the public and the media. riley says he's already hard at work on some new plans. "if you've visited the vigo county school corporation's website you know that its in need of an update. that's certainly one of the most important tasks i have ahead of me." riley says he also wants to create a crisis communication plan for
