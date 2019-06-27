Speech to Text for Washington Community Schools reaches 500 signature goal for new school vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in a news 10 in a news 10 follow up... washington, indiana community schools reached their goal of 500 signatures. those signatures mean a referendum "is" going on the november ballot. the referendum would ask voters whether they support a project to build a new school building? school leaders say right now the district is over-crowded. they believe a new junior high school will solve the problem. the project is expected to cost around