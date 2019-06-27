Speech to Text for The Heat Index in the summer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what exactly is it? storm team 10's chris piper joins us live to explain. now that our days are getting hotter, and we're spending more time outside in the sun, there's something we need to pay close attention to. the heat index. [take vo] so what is it? heat index is a measure of what the temperature will feel like. when you're outside, what our body feels is the mixture of the air temperature, and the humidity. the higher each one of those are, the hotter it will feel. take for example, a temperature of 85 degrees. the higher the humidity is, the hotter it will feel. if the temperature is 85 degrees, and the relative humidity is at 70 percent, our bodies will think it feels like 95 degrees in direct sunlight. [take live] pipe} keep this in mind, because the hotter it gets, and the higher the humidity gets, the hotter it will feel. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.