Clear

The Heat Index in the summer

The Heat Index in the summer

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 6:17 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Heat Index in the summer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what exactly is it? storm team 10's chris piper joins us live to explain. now that our days are getting hotter, and we're spending more time outside in the sun, there's something we need to pay close attention to. the heat index. [take vo] so what is it? heat index is a measure of what the temperature will feel like. when you're outside, what our body feels is the mixture of the air temperature, and the humidity. the higher each one of those are, the hotter it will feel. take for example, a temperature of 85 degrees. the higher the humidity is, the hotter it will feel. if the temperature is 85 degrees, and the relative humidity is at 70 percent, our bodies will think it feels like 95 degrees in direct sunlight. [take live] pipe} keep this in mind, because the hotter it gets, and the higher the humidity gets, the hotter it will feel. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Braydon Tucker

Image

WVFCA

Image

Make a Difference: Tammy Bosecker

Image

Hey Kevin in Clark County

Image

Up, up, and away: Hot air balloons to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

Image

Business leaders work to gain 21st Century Talent region designation

Image

Vigo County School Corporation hires communication director, a new position for the corporation

Image

Washington Community Schools reaches 500 signature goal for new school vote

Image

The Heat Index in the summer

Image

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them