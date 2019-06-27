Speech to Text for Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

straight ahead more than 700 kids could use your help this summer... work is underway to make sure they don't go hungry in clay county, indiana. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 at six. we've told you about the clay county youth food program before... and how volunteers work each day to make and deliver lunches to area kids. now...the group is preparing for a much larger delivery. new's 10's heather good has continuing coverage for you this evening. she explains how you can get involved. patrece and rondrell... i was in brazil today as the group packed up lunches for a round of regular deliveries... but tomorrow and saturday... the group has a much bigger goal. volunteers will be packing up and delivering 2 to 3 weeks worth of food to needy families. volunteers say they could use your support. you give them something to eat... that bible verse sums up everything the clay county youth food program is doing for children and their families. elizabeth coley says, "while it does seem like it's just one lunch, it is making a difference in that child's life, in that family's life." volunteers have perfected the assembly line... bagging up lunches... and sending them out to be delivered to roughly 750 kids. this is one of the regular summer delivery days... but the group is preparing for something much bigger. lisa beyers says, "anybody can come at any point and we need the help." instead of single meals... volunteers will give families enough shelf stable food to last them two to three weeks. lisa beyers says, "we will be loading out cases of water, cases of pasta, boxes of cereal, things like that so each family gets a large quantity to get them through the next couple of weeks." you can help by packing up food... or with deliveries. elizabeth coley says, "the more hands it makes it easier to get them out to their communities and out to the children." covered: lisa beyers says, "we have kids, we have adults, we have older people. it's a total community event and and it's totally funded by private donations." packing and deliveries are packing and donations." packing and deliveries are happening friday and saturday at two clay county locations. we have all those details on our website for you. and... if you need help with food this summer... contact the clay county ymca to get signed up for this program. back