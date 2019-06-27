Speech to Text for In the hot weather, cars heat up fast

temperature as the as the temperature climbs "outside"... so does the temperature "inside" your car. storm team 10's brady harp is live in terre haute with more on just how hot it can get inside your car this summer. brady. we hear the stories each summer -- people and animals -- dying because they were left inside a car. this is never a good idea -- even if you'll just be gone a few minutes. as we move through summer... its always good to be mindful of how warm the inside of your car is getting. the air trapped inside a vehicle is always going to rise dramatically faster than the air outside. even on a cool day -- 70 degrees -- you're going to see the car temperature in just ten minutes already rise to 90 degrees and as the time goes on you're going to see temperatures rise dramatically. an hour inside a car on a 70 degree day is going to be 112 degrees. this is juts going to get more dangerous to hotter the day gets... outside temperatures around 80 degrees within ten minutes... that's already almost a hundred degrees and by an hour... that's 123 degrees. on a 90 degree day... very life threatening temperatures here... ten minutes... you're already at 109 degrees and if you're in that car for an hour -- 133 degree air temperatures inside the vehicle . so it's always very importsnt to remember to never leave animals... babies... any living thing... or any object even that you're worried about inside a vehicle on a hot summer day.