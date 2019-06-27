Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

In the hot weather, cars heat up fast

In the hot weather, cars heat up fast

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for In the hot weather, cars heat up fast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperature as the as the temperature climbs "outside"... so does the temperature "inside" your car. storm team 10's brady harp is live in terre haute with more on just how hot it can get inside your car this summer. brady. we hear the stories each summer -- people and animals -- dying because they were left inside a car. this is never a good idea -- even if you'll just be gone a few minutes. as we move through summer... its always good to be mindful of how warm the inside of your car is getting. the air trapped inside a vehicle is always going to rise dramatically faster than the air outside. even on a cool day -- 70 degrees -- you're going to see the car temperature in just ten minutes already rise to 90 degrees and as the time goes on you're going to see temperatures rise dramatically. an hour inside a car on a 70 degree day is going to be 112 degrees. this is juts going to get more dangerous to hotter the day gets... outside temperatures around 80 degrees within ten minutes... that's already almost a hundred degrees and by an hour... that's 123 degrees. on a 90 degree day... very life threatening temperatures here... ten minutes... you're already at 109 degrees and if you're in that car for an hour -- 133 degree air temperatures inside the vehicle . so it's always very importsnt to remember to never leave animals... babies... any living thing... or any object even that you're worried about inside a vehicle on a hot summer day.
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Up, up, and away: Hot air balloons to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

Image

Business leaders work to gain 21st Century Talent region designation

Image

Vigo County School Corporation hires communication director, a new position for the corporation

Image

Washington Community Schools reaches 500 signature goal for new school vote

Image

The Heat Index in the summer

Image

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Image

In the hot weather, cars heat up fast

Image

Hot and Humid - But how does the weekend look?

Image

New STEM program brings in nearly 40 students from across the country

Image

Nixle and 911 signups

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them