Speech to Text for New STEM program brings in nearly 40 students from across the country

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

institute of rose hulman rose hulman institute of technology is always finding new ways to improve the environment. this week...they've welcomed in high schoolers from "13"-states for a new "stem" program. news 10's "richard solomon" was on campus to see what the students are up to. nearly "40"-students from across the country are learning new ways to improve the enviroment. they say "this" camp is going to help them in the long run. nats "we're squeezing the mulberry juice we need it to activate our titanium oxide.." adam arthur has spent this week at rose hulman. he's here for a stem camp called project select. "they have so much really cool technology and chemicals and just amazing stuff here." the camp exposes incoming high school juniors to hands-on projects that will improve the environment. cleaner...safer ways...like making small solar cells...or learning about electrical tissues in worms. "it just enables us to get experience that we could never ever have without being at this camp" standup "throughout the week students combine science and engineering concepts. some i talked to say this camp is helping them in more ways than one" "nats" rebecca devasher is a professor at rose hulman. she enjoys teaching this summer camp.. devasher says it's going to put the students ahead of others in their classes. "students tend to engage more when they can be in control of their enviroment of what they're doing of their project. their passion for stem is infectious" devasher believes the kids will be well equipped with the right skills to hopefully find solutions to the environment's problems. arthur told me... the camp's made another big impact on him as well. "being here in general is just teaching me that college is a lot cooler than i thought they were like they have much..they have way cool stuff here that i just didn't think they'd had i didn't even think existed" the students i the the students i talked to say students i the the students i the think existed" didn't even think existed" the students i talked to say they enjoy learning at this "fast college pace". stick with us. coming up at the 6.. we'll from another student and how the camp has helped him learn even more about the engineering and science