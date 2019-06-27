Speech to Text for Special prosecutor assigned to a case involving Brazil's assistant police chief charged with driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

subject to counseling sessions. new details this afternoon.. as a special prosecutor is assigned to brazil's assistant police chief "dennis archer's" case. vigo county deputy prosecutor "sabrina haney" is the special prosecutor assigned to the "archer" case. "archer" was arrested this past weekend for driving under the influence. earlier this week.. news 10 spoke to brazil's mayor about "archer's" status on the police department. "brian wyhndam" says "archer" will