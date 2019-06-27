Clear
Several charges dropped, including rape, domestic battery, and strangulation as part of Terre Haute

Several charges dropped, including rape, domestic battery, and strangulation as part of Terre Haute man's plea agreement

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 5:24 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

become available. a judge accepted a plea agreement this morning for a terre haute man who was facing "7"-felonies and "1"-misdemeanor. those charges included rape.. criminal confinement.. domestic battery.. strangulation.. criminal recklessness and check fraud. however.. under the amended plea agreement.. "joshua johnson" pleaded guilty to "criminal confinement" and "check fraud". the remaining charges have been dismissed. due to credit for time served.. the court says "johnson" has served his "2"-years for the check fraud case. for the "criminal confinement charge.. "johnson" must serve a year and a half with the department of corrections.. and "3" and a hal years on formal probation. "johnson" will also not be allowed to have contact with the victim.. and is
