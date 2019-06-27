Clear
Police continue to investigate Lawrenceville death

Police continue to investigate Lawrenceville death

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

how you can get involved. illinois state police continue to investigate a death out of lawrenceville, illinois. officials remain pretty tight lipped about the case. this is what we know so far. the body of "21"-year-old "paige aten" was found inside her apartment on tuesday. the lawrence county coroner tells us the autopsy was completed late yesterday afternoon. those results will come from the illinois state police.. pending toxicology testing. that could take up to "4"-weeks. this story is developing. we'll pass along any additional details as soon as they
