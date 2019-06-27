Clear

4th of July Celebration Forest Park Brazil, Indiana

July 2nd, 3rd & 4th, free entertainment, raffle prizes. our gala fireworks show.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 12:07 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for 4th of July Celebration Forest Park Brazil, Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2019 will be our 84th year for our annual 4th of july celebration at forest park brazil, in, state road 59 south of brazil, 5 miles north of i-70 brazil rotary club puts on one of indiana's largest 4th of july celebrations every year! click the tabs under "4th of july" to find out more about our free entertainment, raffle prizes, our gala fireworks show, and visit our photo gallery to see a video and slide show pictures of our midway and other activities during the celebration at forest park. our midway is prime time amusements. bracelets to ride all rides are $20 sold each night at the park. running exclusively on the final three days of the celebration--july 2, 3 and 4, 2019--the following local non-profit food vendor groups will be selling delicious food and beverages in forest park to raise funds. they are: parke-vermillion christian youth mission (jekensa) brazil first united methodist church friendly benwood community christian youth camp first christian church sewing
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

4th of July Celebration Forest Park Brazil, Indiana

Image

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: The Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Image

Indiana sees progress in fight against opioid epidemic

Image

Study shows a spike in suicide rates among teens

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of isolated afternoon storms. High: 89°

Image

Summer is here - Chis Piper has the latest forecast

Image

ISU Summer Slam

Image

TH REX

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father