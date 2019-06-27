Study shows a spike in suicide rates among teens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Today we hope to learn more about a death investigation in lawrenceville, illinois. illinois state police say 21-year-old paige aten died. she was found inside her apartment on tuesday. the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

suicide rates among teens have reached an alarming high. researchers say it's the highest since 2002. the study shows those among the ages of 15 to 24 are impacted by this the most. that's according to a report by the journal of the american medical association. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the hamilton center. she has more information on these alarming statistics. jon...alia.. suicide isn't something that's easy to talk about.. in fact, many people feel avoid the subject all together. teens are at a serious risk right now, and the numbers are proving that to be true. some professionals say social media plays a role in this increase. i spoke with the clinical supervisor for child and adolescences services at the hamilton center. she says if we took the time to have the conversation when we noticed signs on social media or in person.. it could be the matter of life or death for someone. those signs include sayings like: "i wish i was no longer alive" or "i can't do this anymore" if you see someone referring to these phrases get them the help they need. we'll leave a link for more resources on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10. back to you.

recreational marijuana will be officially legal in illinois starting next year, but not everyone is ready to light up. city officials in clark county are working to ban dispensaries in the area. they say there are too many negatives to allow the purchase of marijuana in their county. the clark county board will vote on banning dispensaries in july.

vigo county has been dealing with jail problems for decades. the a-c-l-u- has also been a part of them. last night the agency was part of a public forum. that's where taxpayers voiced questions about the new jail project. many wanted to know how to bring up concerns to state and district leaders. county councilwoman lisa spence-bunnett thinks vigo county and the aclu could work together. that's to not only help the county but to show other counties how it can be done. she plans to continue asking questions to get answers for people about the jail.

washington school leaders are working to get 500 signatures. those signatures would allow the school to put a question on this november's ballot. the question: "do you support a new building project?" the district only has four days to get those 500 signatures. the project is estimated to cost $38 million.

vigo county school leaders continue talking about budget and staffing issues.. they've been doing this through community meetings. the next ones are set for july 8th and 22nd. administrators made change to meeting times.. they will now follow the board of trustees meeting. that's at the administration building in the board room. you can find those meeting times at wthitv.com.

another democratic presidential candidates debate is set for tonight. last night 10 candidates debated a range of issues at their first debate in miami. they sparred on immigration, tensions with iran, the economy, healthcare, climate change and guns. of course - president trump was the focus of criticism. tonight's second debate between ten other democrats will include joe biden, senators bernie sanders, kamala harris, and mayor pete buttigieg. coming up at the top of the hour on cbs this morning cbs news breaks down the major issues and how the candidates did last night.

we'll get another day of mixing sunshine and clouds and it will be hot! highs today top out at 89. it will feel closer to 94 degrees. a few heat of the afternoon pop-up showers can't be ruled out today. then, 69 tonight under a mostly clear sky. sunny tomorrow with a high at 90. it'll feel like it's 95. stay hydrated!