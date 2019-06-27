Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of isolated afternoon storms. High: 89°

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Friday: Sunny and hot. Feels Like: Mid 90s. High: 90°

We'll get another day of mixing sunshine and clouds and it will be hot! Highs today top out at 89. It will feel closer to 94 degrees. A few heat of the afternoon pop-up showers can't be ruled out today. Then, 69 tonight under a mostly clear sky. Sunny tomorrow with a high at 90. It'll feel like it's 95.

Stay hydrated.