Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of isolated afternoon storms. High: 89°

This heat could prove dangerous for children and animals, so make sure you're keeping an eye on them and encouraging hydration.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 8:32 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 8:34 AM

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of isolated afternoon storms. High: 89°

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Friday: Sunny and hot. Feels Like: Mid 90s. High: 90°

We'll get another day of mixing sunshine and clouds and it will be hot! Highs today top out at 89. It will feel closer to 94 degrees. A few heat of the afternoon pop-up showers can't be ruled out today. Then, 69 tonight under a mostly clear sky. Sunny tomorrow with a high at 90. It'll feel like it's 95.

Stay hydrated.

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
