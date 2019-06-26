Clear
TH REX

Rex beat West Virginia

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

welcome back... the terre haute rex find themselves in a very unfamilar position... entering tonight, they were 10-11....a game below five-hundred.... the rex had a chacne to get back above the five-hundred mark as they hosted west virginia in a doubleheader... fans doing all they can to stay cool at bob warn field tonight... tied at two in the fourth, rex with two on and one out...will hayes with a chopper to third, great hustle by hayes to avoid the double play at first.... that scores one, rex up three-two.... later in the inning...mitchell garrity scores hayes with an rbi single to right....good guys go up two runs... top fifth...it looks like the days at terre haute south....will hayes to ethan hunter for the four-six-three double play....the former braves getting it done in the field... terre haute rex take game one four-two to improve to 11-11 on the season... but they are in danger of dropping back below the five-hundred mark, they currently trail in the second game of the
