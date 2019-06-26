Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Three Vigo County high schools honored

Three Vigo County high schools honored

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Three Vigo County high schools honored

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

times again at wthi tv dot com. three vigo county high schools have been awarded for "fafsa and scholar success program completion"... terre haute north.. terre haute south.. and west vigo high schools were all recognized today. the indiana commission for higher education.., the department of education, and invested recognized the schools. schools are honored for having 70 percent or more students complete the fafsa or scholar success program on time. those are required for 21st century scholars during high school.. this is the third year for the ceremony. 334 high schools
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Summer Slam

Image

TH REX

Image

Three Vigo County high schools honored

Image

Vigo County Jail discussed at community forum

Image

Phegley

Image

ETLING SPEAKS TO WVFCA

Image

Locals share their thoughts on legalization of marijuana in Illinois

Image

Police release the name of person at the center of Lawrence County death investigation

Image

Marching band leaders work to keep their team safe in the heat

Image

Watch out for sunburns

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father