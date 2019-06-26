Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail discussed at community forum

officials accountable." citizens of terre haute are asking for help when it comes to a plan for a new jail. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. a meeting tonight with the american civil liberties union of indiana had a lot of people questioning the plan for the vigo county jail. news 10's sarah lehman was there tonight. she joins us now live from the vigo county public library with more. patrece...rondrell... citizens of action of terre haute are the ones who set up this community forum with the a-c-l-u. but a lot of people say they left the meeting with more questions than answers. vigo county officials and the people living in vigo county have been dealing with jail problems for decades. the american civil liberties union of indiana have also been dealing with the problems for decades. "we were here tonight to talk about with citizens about how it's a multi pronged problem." everyone who attended the meeting tonight had a lot of questions about the new jail. county council woman lisa spence bunnett asked the aclu if they were going to help the community when it comes to asking leaders for help. "they've got information they could offer us and techniques and programs that they could point us to that would help us not reinvent the wheel and get farther down the path toward improvement faster." but one thing that came out of tonight was that some people feel like county leaders have used the lawsuit to take advantage. "i feel like county leaders have used the aclu lawsuit kind of as a ploy to you know convince community members that we have to do this and do it right now and clearly we know we don't have to now and you know we can take our time as long as we update the judge w9ith what we're doing monthly." and council woman lisa spence-bunnett says "i think it was used as a way to sort of beat the public back i think that commissoners in particular in their planning used the law suit as a reason to build a bigger jail and say that the law suit was the reason we were building the bigger jail without really specifically addressing the other things that were apart of it until way late in the process." reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. news 10 back to you.