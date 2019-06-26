Speech to Text for Phegley

today.> tonight marks the halfway point in the major league baseball season for the a's, what a season former terre haute north star josh phegley is having for oakland... the catcher is batting 258, with nine homers and 41 rbi.... all those are career-high for phegley... his stats also rank among the top catchers in the big's this year... ever since he was called up to the show, all josh wanted was a chance to be an everyday starter.... he never really got that chance until this year, his seventh mlb season.....he was honest with sports 10 yesterday when we visited with him saint louis... admitting he was starting to wonder if he'd ever get an opportunity like he's had this season.... <saying that all season long. after a few years of being a backup, question whether if you get that opportunity if you're going to live up to it. doubt can kind of creep in, that maybe i can't play that much anymore or not that good of a hitter. good