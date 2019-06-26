Speech to Text for ETLING SPEAKS TO WVFCA

for day four of practice for this years wabash valley football coaches association all-star game was the hottest one yet... the players continue to work hard, getting ready for saturday night's 15th annual contest... the group of all-star had a special vistor this morning at isu's memorial stadium.... the former terre haute south standout and current new england patriot qb danny etling in the blue shirt watched practice... etling couldn't speak on camera to sports 10, the patriots don't allow that right now but he did speak to the players at the end of the practice... the super bowl champion and nfl player had all the high school seniors attention! <really cool. he's a big name. he plays in the nfl and stands right next to tom brady everyday. its crazy sitting listening to him. listen way his road has been. when i grew up i was a colts fan.i got to go to the camps and meet peyton manning. i haven't meet any people recently. having a guy here watching you practice is awesome. i'm from robinson so we had meyers leonard. shows from small places you can do big things too. work hard. not everyone is gifted. he put in work and effort to get where he's at today.> tonight marks the halfway point in the major