Locals share their thoughts on legalization of marijuana in Illinois

Locals share their thoughts on legalization of marijuana in Illinois

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight people are reacting to the passing of a recreational marijuana law in illinois. illinois governor j.b pritzker signed house bill 14-38. the bill would do several things. it would allow possession of 30 grams of marijuana for people who live in illinois. people who are not residents would be allowed to have 15 grams of marijuana. the bill would also allow for the creation of a illinois community college cannabis vocational pilot program. it would also expunge the records for illinois people arrested in connection to minor possession offenses. despite...what the governor sees as benefits...people right here in the wabash valley say they want no part of it. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us in the studio. she has more on why clark county, illinois is saying no. in may we told you....clark county, illinois officials planned to say no to any bill legalizing marijuana in their county. the clark county council hasn't officially voted when it comes to having marijuana dispenseries in the area. but some in the community say they're condfident the council will vote "no" at the next board meeting. many community members in the area think this is a mistake. pk} jackie donnelly lives in clark county, illinois. she thinks allowing the sale of marijuana in the county would be a good idea. "it could be very beneficial to clark county if they would choose to use it." donnelly isn't the only one who agrees. "i think it's dumb. you're costing yourself money. i mean obviously if you sell marijuana in colorado and oregon's proved it within six months they were debt free. i mean eliminate the fact that you could make that kind of money here in your county." james hinton lives in clark county.. he hopes they will change their minds about having dispenseries in the county. warren lefever is not favor of leaglization. he says there's too many unanswered questions. "it's more of a thing that people would just assume we're not ready for it. that's kind of the attitude that's the public attitute. we're not quite ready. it might be something in the future, but we're not ready. // the more states that have recraeational marijuana that gets.. there's only so many buyers in the united states, and the fewer buyers to each state that would benefit. colorado benefited handsomly, because they were the first, but now as these other states get in, those profits there will drop." donnelly says she hopes the county comes around eventually.. but isn't so sure that will happen. "it took them a long time to be able to legalize alcohol on sundays, so i mean if they do change their mind it will be a long time." a long time." mind it will be change their mind it will be a long time." the board will vote on banning dispensires next month. back to you. now we do want to stress marijuana is still illegal in indiana. people caught with marijuana
