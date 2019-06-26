Speech to Text for Police release the name of person at the center of Lawrence County death investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 is following a developing story out of lawrence county, illinois. that's where authorities are currently in the middle of a death investigation. illinois state police have just released new information... they say paige aten... age 21 died. police say they found her inside her lawrenceville, illinois apartment on tuesday. the cause of the death is pending the results of an autopsy. police aren't releasing any further information at this time.