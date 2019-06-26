Speech to Text for Marching band leaders work to keep their team safe in the heat

nat sound 4 sec the sounds of summer. we're seeing our first real taste of summer heat. that means folks who "have" to be outside need to use extra precaution. this is true of the northview marching knights in clay county. leaders say when it's hot, they have the members take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. we caught them practicing today outside for a bit... but, they also practiced indoors because of the heat. band leaders say it's all about keeping the students safe. 03:52:27,19 "we talk to the kids a lot about listening to their bodies, and understanding if they're not feeling well, we don't want them to push themselves any further than they're capable of." the northview marching knights will be hosting a fish fry to fundraise for the upcoming season. it'll happen monday july first at forest park in brazil. it starts