Watch out for sunburns

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we're we're finally seeing a stretch of sunshine... so it's a good time to remind you to take sun safety seriously. storm team 10's chris piper is live with what you should keep in mind when heading outside. /////// kevin it's something we see almost every day, but some days, we don't really think about it. [take vo] v} during the summer, the sun is extremely powerful. when it comes to how quickly you can get burnt, it all depends on your skin type. people who are blonde, or red headed can see sunburn within minutes. if you're someone like me, you don't usually tan, you just burn. the darker your skin gets from there, the harder it is for you to get burnt. this doesn't mean you cant burn, or that you shouldn't be protecting your skin. the suns rays are typically the strongest from 10am until 2pm. again, this doesn't mean you wont get burned outside of that time window, just that it's easier in those hours. [take live] pipe} now coming up at six, we'll talk about some of the things you can use to protect yourself from the sun, along with things to relieve the pain if you do get burned. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. //////// "july 4th"..
