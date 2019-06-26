Speech to Text for Speed detectors installed near elementary school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school "1"-wabash "1"-wabash valley school corporation is taking steps "to improve traffic safety".. and even during the summer months. "the vincennes community school corporation" is teaming-up 'with the vincennes police department" to place speed detectors "near washington elementary school". "the battery operated detectors" will alert drivers to slow down "if" they're driving "above" the posted speed limit. "the school corporation" will maintain the batteries for the