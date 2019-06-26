Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Washington, Indiana School referendum for a new building

Washington, Indiana School referendum

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Washington, Indiana School referendum for a new building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our some some schools in our southern viewing area.. have been seeing "an increase" in student population. and this change.. has left them "needing to expand their campuses". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains "how washington schools" need "your help" to get a new school project underway. //////// //////// "washington community schools have been planning a project that would build a new junior high school. today school leaders are hustling to get signatures to make sure the project continues on." washington schools only have four days to get five hundred signatures. those signatures are needed to get a referendum on this november's ballot. the ballot would be a yes or no question. that question: do you support a project to build a new school building. that building would house fifth through eighth grades. it would cost roughly thirty eight million dollars. today i spoke with a number of teachers in the school system. they say class sizes can be up to thirty two students a class. the teachers i spoke with hope a new facility would give the district more room for years to come. "i just think it would be really really good for the community. plus we need it. we have a lot of overcrowding going on at the elementary schools and the high school. even being as a high school teacher i know that. so it just kind of helps the problem throughout the whole district." "i spoke with a number of residents today. at the top of the hour i'll tell you what brought them out to sign. in washington, gary brian news 10." /////// "1"-wabash valley school corporation is valley
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch out for sunburns

Image

Bring on the heat - Kevin has the forecast

Image

Speed detectors installed near elementary school

Image

Washington, Indiana School referendum for a new building

Image

Group working to revitalize 12 Points area

Image

Historical Society museum leaders hope to restore the facade of their new building to the original l

Image

Women in Business event looks to empower female business owners

Image

Death investigation underway in Lawrenceville after police find woman dead in apartment complex

Image

Man accused of Tuesday standoff in Terre Haute set to appear in court on Monday

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father