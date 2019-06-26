Speech to Text for Washington, Indiana School referendum for a new building

our some some schools in our southern viewing area.. have been seeing "an increase" in student population. and this change.. has left them "needing to expand their campuses". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains "how washington schools" need "your help" to get a new school project underway. //////// //////// "washington community schools have been planning a project that would build a new junior high school. today school leaders are hustling to get signatures to make sure the project continues on." washington schools only have four days to get five hundred signatures. those signatures are needed to get a referendum on this november's ballot. the ballot would be a yes or no question. that question: do you support a project to build a new school building. that building would house fifth through eighth grades. it would cost roughly thirty eight million dollars. today i spoke with a number of teachers in the school system. they say class sizes can be up to thirty two students a class. the teachers i spoke with hope a new facility would give the district more room for years to come. "i just think it would be really really good for the community. plus we need it. we have a lot of overcrowding going on at the elementary schools and the high school. even being as a high school teacher i know that. so it just kind of helps the problem throughout the whole district." "i spoke with a number of residents today. at the top of the hour i'll tell you what brought them out to sign. in washington, gary brian news 10." /////// "1"-wabash valley school corporation is valley