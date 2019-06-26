Speech to Text for Group working to revitalize 12 Points area

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

open "later this summer". some much needed "t-l-c" is given "to the "12"-points area "today".. "news 10" caught-up with a group of volunteers "painting trim" near "13th" and "lafayette streets" it's all a part of the "12"-points revitalization group's mission.. "to re-vamp" and "renovate" that part of town. business owner "richard burke says".. it's humbling to be around so many dedicated people. ////// /////// "i'm overwhelmed with the volunteers and the help. i'm not used to people stepping forward to help for nothing, you know. but it just shows how many people care about their community." //////// "if" you would like to get involved with re-vitalizing the "12"-points area.. simply go to our website at "w-t-h-i t-v