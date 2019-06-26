Historical Society museum leaders hope to restore the facade of their new building to the original l

Clear
Historical Society museum leaders hope to restore the facade of their new building to the original look

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

economic development corporation". "the vigo county historical society and museum".. receives "a big financial boost"! that's thanks to a "45"-thousand-dollar "facade grant" from terre haute redevelopment. "the grant money" was created to help with restoring the appearance of buildings and re-vitalizing the economy of downtown terre haute. "museum leaders say".. this money is in addition to "100"-thousand-dollars given from the city over "2"-years. "the museum" is slated to
