Women in Business event looks to empower female business owners

Women in Business event looks to empower female business owners

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

collaborate. and celebrate. that was the mission behind today's "west central women in business event". it was held on the indiana state university campus. "statistics show".. that nearly "12"-million businesses are owned by women. "that trend" is also growing right here in our community. here in our community. "business leaders say".. "diverse conversations" are needed. /////// ////// "we need everyone represented around the table when we make decisions and having women there, along with men, along with other minorities is so important because if we do that, we're going to make better decisions. we're going to see the state of indiana even do better than it's doing today." /////// "if" you own a business in indiana.. and want to learn how to take it to the next level.. go to w-t-h-i t-v dot com and click on this story. there.. you'll find "programs", "resources", and "incentives" "offered by the indiana
