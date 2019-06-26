Speech to Text for Man accused of Tuesday standoff in Terre Haute set to appear in court on Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was scheduled "for today". "ryan watson" faces charges stemming from a "3"-hour standoff with police. the "43"-year-old is from terre haute. "police say".. watson's family had requested "a well-being check". according to court documents.. "police say".. they saw "watson" through a window. he then pointed a gun at one of the officers. "watson" then ignored orders from police.. and refused to leave the residence. during a search warrant.. "police" also found several gun inside the home. "watson" will head to court "on monday". his bond is set at "25"-thousand-dollars.