Speech to Text for High Pressure and Rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not only is the weather about to heat up...we're finally starting to dry things out. and there's a specific reason for that, storm team 10's chris piper joins us live to explain. kevin i'm live here in terre haute right now. it's actually a pretty nice night. we've finally got some sunshine to bring us nicer weather. this sunshine has moved in for a very specific reason. there is a lot of high pressure across the united states right now. there's high pressure to the south, along with multiple high pressures out west. high pressure tends to bring us drier air. it helps clear the sky, which is why we have sunshine. however there is a cold front just off to our west, and that could potentially change things a little. although high pressure usually keeps us drier, as this cold front pushes in, it could bring us some showers tomorrow. it's still a very slim chance, but not impossible. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. >