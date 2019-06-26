Clear

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Top Headlines June 26th

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 9:45 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 9:52 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after several hours - a standoff ended peacefully in terre haute. it happened last night at 500 south 5th street. that's at the intersection of 5th and oaks street. police say it started off as a wellness check until the man inside the apartment pointed a gun at police. after three hours t-h-p-d arrested ryan watson. he's facing charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation.

///

a terre haute man is facing six charges of child molesting. william friede was in court just yesterday after an arrest was made. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the courthouse. she has more details on this case. she came forth to share her son's story so that others in the wabash valley can see how serious this is becoming. she says parents should always pay close attention to their child’s behavior.. and reach out to a professional if it becomes consistent. you never know what they could be going through behind closed doors. friede will appear back in court july 3rd at 9 a.m. he is also to have no contact with the victims involved with this case. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10. back to you.

///

brazil mayor brian wyndham says the city's assistant police will remain on the job. that's after dennis archer's weekend d.u.i. arrest. that means moving forward nothing will change. wyhndam says the fact that archer was off duty at the time and has a good record in his 19 years of service - played a factor in his decision.

///

starting january first - recreational use of marijuana will officially become legal in illinois! the law signed yesterday allows people to purchase and possess up to one ounce or 30-grams of usable marijuana at a time. non-residents can have 15-grams. home-grown plants would be allowed but "only" under the "medical marijuana program".

///

a new ordinance could allow off-highway vehicles on vigo county roads. However riders would need a valid license, insurance and be at least 18-years-old. their vehicle would also need to be registered with the state. we're told the ordinance would need at least 30 days before taking effect. county commissioner brenden kearns says the county plans to work with the sheriff's office and a-t-v safety groups to educate the community.

///

vickie oster is getting down to business right off. that's after being named vigo county's new 9-1-1 director. already oster says her team is in the process of hiring more people. it's part of plans to cut down on overtime for her small staff. she's also urging you to sign-up for "smart 9-1-1" and "nixle". to learn more about them and how to sign-up visit vigo county's 9-1-1 facebook page. we have a link to that on our website, wthitv.com

///

happening tonight - the first democratic presidential debate for 2020 takes place in miami. due to the large field, the democratic national committee randomly split the 20 candidates who qualified for the debate. 10 will face off tonight. the other 10 tomorrow night.

////

the summer-heat gets turned on today and will last into next week. a mix of sun and clouds today - hot with a high at 89. it will feel like it's in the low 90s. there's a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. then, partly cloudy tonight with a low at 69. sun and clouds again tomorrow, a high at 88.

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Heat Wave Begins!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

All-Star Game Prize Pack Giveaway

Image

Child molestation cases on the rise: Mother of an alleged victim speaks out

Image

Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Perhaps a late afternoon storm. High: 88°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

New farmers market works to build economic growth in Sullivan

Image

Local hospital gains a new critical incident response team

Image

Terre Haute residents let their voices be heard in listening session

Image

Terre Haute Police Department rolls out 17 new squad cars

Image

60 roosters, hens, and chicks removed from Owen County home after police receive animal neglect, chi

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father