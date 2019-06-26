All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after several hours - a standoff ended peacefully in terre haute. it happened last night at 500 south 5th street. that's at the intersection of 5th and oaks street. police say it started off as a wellness check until the man inside the apartment pointed a gun at police. after three hours t-h-p-d arrested ryan watson. he's facing charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation.

a terre haute man is facing six charges of child molesting. william friede was in court just yesterday after an arrest was made. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the courthouse. she has more details on this case. she came forth to share her son's story so that others in the wabash valley can see how serious this is becoming. she says parents should always pay close attention to their child’s behavior.. and reach out to a professional if it becomes consistent. you never know what they could be going through behind closed doors. friede will appear back in court july 3rd at 9 a.m. he is also to have no contact with the victims involved with this case. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10. back to you.

brazil mayor brian wyndham says the city's assistant police will remain on the job. that's after dennis archer's weekend d.u.i. arrest. that means moving forward nothing will change. wyhndam says the fact that archer was off duty at the time and has a good record in his 19 years of service - played a factor in his decision.

starting january first - recreational use of marijuana will officially become legal in illinois! the law signed yesterday allows people to purchase and possess up to one ounce or 30-grams of usable marijuana at a time. non-residents can have 15-grams. home-grown plants would be allowed but "only" under the "medical marijuana program".

a new ordinance could allow off-highway vehicles on vigo county roads. However riders would need a valid license, insurance and be at least 18-years-old. their vehicle would also need to be registered with the state. we're told the ordinance would need at least 30 days before taking effect. county commissioner brenden kearns says the county plans to work with the sheriff's office and a-t-v safety groups to educate the community.

vickie oster is getting down to business right off. that's after being named vigo county's new 9-1-1 director. already oster says her team is in the process of hiring more people. it's part of plans to cut down on overtime for her small staff. she's also urging you to sign-up for "smart 9-1-1" and "nixle". to learn more about them and how to sign-up visit vigo county's 9-1-1 facebook page. we have a link to that on our website, wthitv.com

happening tonight - the first democratic presidential debate for 2020 takes place in miami. due to the large field, the democratic national committee randomly split the 20 candidates who qualified for the debate. 10 will face off tonight. the other 10 tomorrow night.

the summer-heat gets turned on today and will last into next week. a mix of sun and clouds today - hot with a high at 89. it will feel like it's in the low 90s. there's a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. then, partly cloudy tonight with a low at 69. sun and clouds again tomorrow, a high at 88.