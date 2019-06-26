Speech to Text for Child molestation cases on the rise: Mother of an alleged victim speaks out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on monday we told you that "child molestation" cases are o the rise in indiana. a terre haute man is facing "6" charges of "child molesting." william "friede" was in the courtroom just yesterday for these charges. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the courthouse. she has more details on the case. jon... this is a very sensitive matter. the mother of the victim in "always ask questions be persistent. don't turn the naked eye. always dig, dig, dig, even if you're coming up with nothing keep asking stay vigilent about the situation don't think that oh no that's crazy that could never happen because it can happen. " if you sense any unusual behavior you should seek help as soon as possible. we'll leave a child abuse hotline number on our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10.