Wednesday: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Perhaps a late afternoon storm. High: 88°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 68°

Thursday: Sun and clouds. HOT! High: 89°. Feels Like: 93°

Detailed Forecast:

We're entering a typical summertime weather pattern. High pressure will dominate, keeping us mostly dry, but we can't rule out the chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Because high pressure is often associated with a mostly clear sky, the Sun will be able to provide plenty of energy, which will in turn, cause the temperature to rise. Southerly breezes will add moisture to the atmosphere, so expect humidity levels to rise. Welcome to summertime in the midwest.