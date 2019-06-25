Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight mostly clear, with a low around 66. south southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. wednesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 88. southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. wednesday night a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind 5 to 7 mph. thanks weather... i-u's romeo langford