Speech to Text for New farmers market works to build economic growth in Sullivan

town a local town is trying to get more people involved... that's through the town's "farmers market" sullivan recently started what they call "central market" tonight was the second night for the event. they had music... several vendors.. and even a cornhole tournament.. organizers say they created the market because they saw the need for economic growth in the city.. "we were all having to travel to get those homegrown or homemade goods that a lot of us seemed to want. so we decided to a few of us get together and go through all the hopes of getting one set up." the market is every tuesday weather permitting..