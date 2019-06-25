Speech to Text for Local hospital gains a new critical incident response team

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he had to say... in health news tonight.. good samaritan hospital in vincennes has added a new resource to help in a mass casuality incident... "gaining resilience in trauma" or "grit" is the hospital's new critical incident response team. it would be used in times of a crisis event. the critical incident stress management team would be used as psychological first aid.. people affected by the trauma would be able to talk about their experience. the team is made up of more than 25 members. those members received training back in november 20-17.. it was all made possible by