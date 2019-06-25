Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police Department rolls out 17 new squad cars

the terre haute police department is now sporting new vehicles... the department has 17 new squad cars.. they are both marked and unmarked cars.. the new cars are equipped to handle the wear and tear of the duties.. officers say the new cars are to replace ones that were getting too old. they say it's been about 7 years since they last replaced the cars.. "with our plan in place that we have a specific rollover period. what that's going to be we aren't sure until we get a few years into it. our hope is that they last six years give or take. once we get out there we'll reevaluate that." the department the department says they're still working to get the decals put on a few cars.. and a few are still shipping in. but before long you'll see them