Speech to Text for 60 roosters, hens, and chicks removed from Owen County home after police receive animal neglect, chi

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

11th. 60 chickens are in the care of state and county animal officials after an animal fighting investigation in owen county.. and two people are now facing charges in connection... police released information on the investigation today... they arrested jeffery pierce and kristen hammond... the investigation began after anoymous tips were received.. after searching the duo's property last week.. officers found several roosters that had been altered for fighting.. and several others were dead.. the chickens also did not have access to food or clean water.. officers also found meth and drug paraphernalia... pierce faces charges of buying or possesing animals for fighting and drug possession.. hammond is also facing drug possession