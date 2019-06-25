Clear

One in custody after three-hour long standoff

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:18 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

door officers will give you further instructions" a three hour long stand off ended peacefully tonight. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. it's a story we first brought you on news 10 at five o'clock a multi agency stand off happened in terre haute today. news 10's sarah lehman was on the scene all day. she joins us there live now with more. sarah what can you tell us? patrece...rondrell... just a few hours ago the intersection here at 5th and oaks street looked a lot different. a man inside the apartment right here behind me had barricaded himself inside and police were surrounding this entire area. according to the terre haute police department it started off as a wellness check. family members had called thpd earlier in the day asking for officers to check on a man. when they came out the first time they couldn't find him. so officers left. family members called officers again later saying he was back in his apartment. thpd came out to the aparmtment here on 500 south 5th street to check on the man one more time. sargent michael ellerman with the terre haute police says that's when things escalated... "when the officers arrived they were trying to make contact when they were looking throught a window to see if anyone was inside a gentleman was inside took like a fighting stance posture and pointed a fire arm at the officer " this standoff situation lasted about 3 hours. terre haute police department... t-h-p-d's special response team... indiana state police... and many others were on scene here. it did end peacefully. the man is now in t-h-p-d's custody. his name has being given out as of air time. ellerman says that's because they are still investigating. we'll of course bring you updates as we get them. but for now reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. police have arrested a
