Crews get ready for Clay City Fair

Crews get ready for Clay City Fair

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the weather is shaping up nicely for a little time outdoors. that made today the perfect day for the start of the clay city fair. news 10 stopped by the gorshorn memorial park in clay city, indiana. that's where workers were preparing for a full day ahead. that includes a pet parade, look a like contest and a sheep show. the fair also features vendors, rides, music and of course good food. organizers say there's a lot to look forward to this year but there is one concern. "if kevin could keep the rain away that'd be great. i'll buy him an ice cream cone." this is the festival's 80th anniversary. you still have time to take part in a few fair activities today. there's a cooking challenge and antique tractor show on tonight's agenda. they both begin at 7 p.m.
