Speech to Text for Indiana American Water wraps up $6 million water filter project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. in tonight's consumer alert... indiana american water in terre haute held a special ribbon cutting today. local business leaders were on site to help the company celebrate the completion of its latest project. it cost around 6 million dollars. workers replaced aging water filters. these filters have been in place for around 95 years. the new filters will produce an additional 2 point 2-5 million gallons of water per day. leaders say the completion of the project marks the end of a long process. ''water utilities have to plan out decades. you know we're not planning for the next four or five or 10 years. we're looking at the next 20,30, 50 to 100 year planning cycles. leaders say they designed the facility with the possibilities for