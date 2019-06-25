Clear
New ordinance could allow ATVs on county roads

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

website... wthi-tv-dot-com. a new ordinance could allow off-highway vehicles on vigo county roads. commissioners approved its first reading this morning. if passed... it would allow vehicles... like a-t-v's... to be on county roadways. however... riders would need a valid license... insurance... and be at least 18-years-old. their vehicle would also need to be registered with the state. commissioner brendan kearns says this has been years in the making. "you're going to have lawbreakers out there no matter what. by getting this ohv ordinance in place, it caters to the responsible users, the people that are doing it right... while also provides an enforcement mechanism to catch the baddies that are doing stuff they shouldn't be doing." kearns says the ordinance would need at least 30 days before taking effect. in the meantime..he says the county plans to work with the sheriff's office and a-t-v safety groups to
